Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Legend in American League History

Most career HR by age 25 - Player in the American League:

222- Jimmie Foxx

216- Alex Rodriguez

207- Mickey Mantle

190- Mike Trout

189- Ken Griffey Jr.

168- Joe DiMaggio

167- Juan Gonzalez

160- Tony Conigliaro

159- Manny Machado

156- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

155- Hal Trosky pic.twitter.com/GRQo09p5Jk