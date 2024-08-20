Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Legend in American League History
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night at Rogers Centre, falling to 58-67 in the process.
Despite the loss, the game was another solid one for Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He went just 1-for-3 but added his 26th home run of the season. That blast moved him up an impressive all-time list in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career HR by age 25 - Player in the American League:
222- Jimmie Foxx
216- Alex Rodriguez
207- Mickey Mantle
190- Mike Trout
189- Ken Griffey Jr.
168- Joe DiMaggio
167- Juan Gonzalez
160- Tony Conigliaro
159- Manny Machado
156- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
155- Hal Trosky
Given how hot Guerrero Jr. has been over the last month and change, it's entirely possible that he passes DiMaggio on this list. He would need to hit 39 homers in total to do that.
Guerrero Jr. has re-established himself as one of the best sluggers in the game this year. He's hit .317 with the 26 homers, 81 RBI and a .941 OPS. He has done all that despite not getting suitable protection from Bo Bichette or George Springer this season as well.
Lifetime, Guerrero Jr. is a .285 hitter with the 156 home runs. The Blue Jays are reportedly interested in signing him to a long-term extension this offseason.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Reds with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios (TOR) will take the mound against Carson Spiers (CIN).
Berrios is 11-9 with a 3.85 ERA.
