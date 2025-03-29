Toronto Blue Jays Starter Moves Up Elite List in Recent Baseball History
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night to earn their first win of the season. The Jays pounded out 14 hits in the victory, including getting multi-hit games from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander, George Springer, and Will Wagner.
On the mound, Kevin Gausman picked up the win, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball. He allowed three hits and struck out four.
He also moved up an impressive list in recent history, per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Most starts since 2021 with 6+ IP, <=2 ER:
Zack Wheeler, 72
Corbin Burnes, 68
Gerrit Cole, 66
Kevin Gausman, 65 (another one tonight!)
Logan Webb, 62
Gausman, 34, is in his 12th year in the big leagues with the Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays. Lifetime, he's 103-102 with a 3.84 ERA. He's got six seasons of double-digit wins on his resume.
He pairs with Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Max Scherzer to make up a formidable Jays' rotation that is looking to help the team overcome last years last-place finish in the American League East.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Dean Kremer will take the mound for Baltimore while Scherzer will pitch for Toronto.
He signed a one-year deal this offseason after spending the last year-plus with the Texas Rangers. One of the best pitchers of his era, Scherzer has two World Series titles and three Cy Young Awards in his trophy case.
Related MLB Stories
TANDEM HISTORY: Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. do something not seen in 35 years as the Padres beat the Braves on Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GENO's HOT: Eugenio Suarez hit a home run on Opening Night, re-writing his own personal history books. CLICK HERE:
DYNAMIC PAIR: Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez enter the year joined at the hip in some incredible history. CLICK HERE: