Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Starter Moves Up Elite List in Recent Baseball History

The Toronto Blue Jays got their first win of the year on Friday night as Kevin Gausman put together a solid first performance on the mound.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre on March 28.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre on March 28. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night to earn their first win of the season. The Jays pounded out 14 hits in the victory, including getting multi-hit games from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander, George Springer, and Will Wagner.

On the mound, Kevin Gausman picked up the win, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

He also moved up an impressive list in recent history, per @CodifyBaseball on social media:

Most starts since 2021 with 6+ IP, <=2 ER:

Zack Wheeler, 72
Corbin Burnes, 68
Gerrit Cole, 66
Kevin Gausman, 65 (another one tonight!)
Logan Webb, 62

Gausman, 34, is in his 12th year in the big leagues with the Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays. Lifetime, he's 103-102 with a 3.84 ERA. He's got six seasons of double-digit wins on his resume.

He pairs with Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Max Scherzer to make up a formidable Jays' rotation that is looking to help the team overcome last years last-place finish in the American League East.

The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Dean Kremer will take the mound for Baltimore while Scherzer will pitch for Toronto.

He signed a one-year deal this offseason after spending the last year-plus with the Texas Rangers. One of the best pitchers of his era, Scherzer has two World Series titles and three Cy Young Awards in his trophy case.

Related MLB Stories

TANDEM HISTORY: Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. do something not seen in 35 years as the Padres beat the Braves on Opening Day. CLICK HERE:

GENO's HOT: Eugenio Suarez hit a home run on Opening Night, re-writing his own personal history books. CLICK HERE:

DYNAMIC PAIR: Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez enter the year joined at the hip in some incredible history. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History