Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Made Even More History This Week

Most strikeouts in a pitcher's first 9 career MLB starts - @BlueJays franchise history:

56- Bowden Francis (Via 5 in 7 innings of work on Friday night against the Red Sox)

56- Alek Manoah

47- Ricky Romero

47- Sean Reid-Foley

46- Trent Thornton

44- Mark Rzepczynski

42- Juan Guzman