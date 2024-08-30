Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Passes Hall of Famer on Awesome List in History
The Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night to split the four-game set at Fenway Park.
The Jays got a dominant 7.0-inning performance from 28-year-old Bowden Francis in the win, but they also got another excellent performance at the plate from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero Jr. had an RBI double in the victory as he continues to carry the offense this season. With his double and a single, Guerrero Jr. also passed Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig on a prestigious list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career multi-hit games by a (primary) 1st baseman at age 25 in American League history (1901-):
302- Jimmie Foxx
297- Stuffy McInnis
292- Hal Trosky
239- Eddie Murray
238- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via singling and doubling in Thursday's 2-0 win at BOS)
237- Lou Gehrig
Gehrig is one of the most revered players in baseball history, so anytime you can pass him on a list, you've done something right.
Gehrig hit 493 career home runs and had a lifetime batting average of .340. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1939. He was a seven time All-Star and a seven-time World Series winner. He also was a two-time MVP.
As for Guerrero Jr., he is hitting .324 this season with 27 homers and 88 RBI. He's posted a whopping .398 on-base percentage as well.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.