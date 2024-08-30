Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Passes Hall of Famer on Awesome List in History

Most career multi-hit games by a (primary) 1st baseman at age 25 in American League history (1901-):

302- Jimmie Foxx

297- Stuffy McInnis

292- Hal Trosky

239- Eddie Murray

238- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via singling and doubling in Friday's 2-0 @BlueJays win at BOS)

237- Lou Gehrig