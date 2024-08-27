Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Moves to Top of Team History with Home Run on Monday

Most career home runs as a leadoff hitter with the #BlueJays franchise (1977-):

71- George Springer (Via a 3-run shot in the 2nd half of TOR's doubleheader with BOS Tuesday)

70- Devon White

68- Shannon Stewart

34- Reed Johnson

26- Jose Cruz Jr.

24- Jose Bautista

24- Marcus Semien pic.twitter.com/vv7YMKqFxX