Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Moves to Top of Team History with Home Run on Monday
The Toronto Blue Jays swept the Boston Red Sox in a split doubleheader on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. The first win (4-1) was actually the continuation of a suspended game from June, so it goes on June's records. The second win was the originally scheduled game, which Toronto won 7-3.
Though they are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year, Toronto has now won six games in a row to get closer to .500. They are 65-68 this season and are just 1.0 game back of fourth place in the American League East.
Though not a good spot to be in, the Blue Jays would certainly like to avoid finishing last. George Springer hit a monster home run to help fuel the suspended game one and added another in the nightcap - a three-run blast. Though he's hitting just .222 this season, he's got 19 homers and 55 RBI, proving he can still be a threat at the age of 34. Springer's game two blast also moved him to the very top of this prestigious list in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs as a leadoff hitter with the #BlueJays franchise (1977-):
71- George Springer (Via a 3-run shot in the 2nd half of TOR's doubleheader with BOS Tuesday)
70- Devon White
68- Shannon Stewart
34- Reed Johnson
26- Jose Cruz Jr.
24- Jose Bautista
24- Marcus Semien
Springer is a four-time All-Star in his career and he also helped the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series. He's in his 11th major league season.
As for Devon White, who he passed: He spent 17 years in the big leagues with the California Angels, Blue Jays, Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. He was a three-time All-Star who hit 208 career homers and stole 346 bases.
