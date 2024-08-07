Toronto Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. Continues Absurd Run Up the Team History Books
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night to move to 52-61 on the season. With the loss, the Orioles are now 67-47 and they are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.
Toronto got a solid start on the mound from Chris Bassitt, who went 7.0 innings and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out nine.
Offensively, they got a home run from Alejandro Kirk and a multi-hit effort from Spencer Horwitz, Kirk and Daulton Varsho. And while he just went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his histroric run at the plate.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Highest OPS - @BlueJays player in an 18-game span of a season:
1.703- Jose Bautista (Apr-May 2011)
1.630- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Jul 14-present via recording a single, BB and HBP in tonight's 5-2 win over the Orioles)
1.616- Carlos Delgado (May-Jun 2000)
1.558- Delgado (Sep 2002)
Guerrero Jr. also extended his hitting streak to 18 games, which is among the longest in franchise history since 2000 as well.
(Related) Longest hitting streak by a player (since 2000):
26- E. Encarnacion (2015)
25- S. Rolen (2009)
22- C. Delgado (2000)
22- Guerrero (2022)
21- D. Martinez (2000)
20- V. Wells (2003)
20- M. Bordick ('03)
20- R. Johnson ('03)
18- Guerrero (2024)
18- C. Colabello ('15)
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .317 this year with 22 homers, 72 RBI and two stolen bases. With Bo Bichette injured and mostly ineffective this year, he's carried the Jays lineup.
Lifetime, he's a .285 hitter with 152 homers and 476 RBI. He was named an All-Star again this season.
The Blue Jays and Orioles will play again on Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
