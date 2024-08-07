Toronto Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. Continues Absurd Run Up the Team History Books

Highest OPS - @BlueJays player in an 18-game span of a season:

1.703- Jose Bautista (Apr-May 2011)

1.630- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Jul 14-present via recording a single, BB and HBP in tonight's 5-2 win over the Orioles)

1.616- Carlos Delgado (May-Jun 2000)

1.558- Delgado (Sep 2002)