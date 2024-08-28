Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continues to Rewrite History in 2024

(Update) Most XBH in the AL by 25:

484- Foxx

448- Alex Rodriguez

420- Mickey Mantle

420- Mike Trout

409- Ken Griffey Jr.

400- Trosky

397- Joe DiMaggio

385- Ty Cobb

379- Gehrig

372- Ruben Sierra

363- Al Kaline

363- Manny Machado

333- Guerrero (Via tonight's 2B)

333- Rafael Devers https://t.co/snVky3rGlr