Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continues to Rewrite History in 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The loss halted the Jays winning streak and dropped them to 65-69 on the season. The Red Sox moved up to 68-64 and are now 4.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Despite the loss, Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had another productive day at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a double. That double was his 37th of the season and pushed him into a tie with Rafael Devers on this historic list.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Update) Most XBH in the AL by 25:
484- Foxx
448- Alex Rodriguez
420- Mickey Mantle
420- Mike Trout
409- Ken Griffey Jr.
400- Trosky
397- Joe DiMaggio
385- Ty Cobb
379- Gehrig
372- Ruben Sierra
363- Al Kaline
363- Manny Machado
333- Guerrero (Via tonight's 2B)
333- Rafael Devers
It's been an incredible bounceback year for Guerrero Jr., who is hitting .322 with 27 homers, 87 RBI and a .956 OPS. It's made all the more impressive by the fact that his running mate, Bo Bichette, hasn't provided any cushion in the lineup this season. Furthermore, Guerrero Jr. excelled in July despite his name being thrown out in trade rumors. He won't turn 26 until next spring training.
The Blue Jays will take on the Red Sox once again on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt pitches against Bryan Bello.
Bassitt is 9-12 with a 4.41 ERA while Bello is 11-6 and sports a 4.95.
