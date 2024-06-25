Toronto Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hits a History Making Home Run Out of Fenway Park
The Toronto Blue Jays lost in crushing fashion to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, losing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Jays have now lost seven straight games and continue to fall further and further back in the American League playoff picture. At 35-43, Toronto is in last place in the American League East and 7.5 games back in the AL wild card picture as well.
After making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Toronto looks increasingly like sellers at the looming trade deadline. If they do sell, they could potentially break up the core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, two pieces that were supposed to yield the Jays a championship.
Bichette is currently on the injured list but is due back today while Guerrero Jr. is hitting .286. In addition to that, he's got 10 homers and 36 RBI. He hit a massive blast in Monday's loss, sending a historic shot out of Fenway Park.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
VLAD
113.1 MPH
471 FT
tied for the Blue Jays’ 2nd-longest HR under Statcast (2015), behind only 474 ft from Justin Smoak on 7/1/15
tied w/:
6/25/18 Randal Grichuk
7/20/16 Edwin Encarnación
If the Jays are going to trade Guerrero Jr., it's good timing for him to get hot. He could help several contenders around baseball including the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.
A lifetime, .280 hitter, Guerrero Jr. has 140 homers and 440 RBI. He is a three-time All-Star and a home run derby champion.
