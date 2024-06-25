Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hits a History Making Home Run Out of Fenway Park

The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Boston Red Sox in crushing fashion on Monday night, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did join some fascinating team history with an iconic home run out of Fenway Park.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 21.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 21. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays lost in crushing fashion to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, losing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Jays have now lost seven straight games and continue to fall further and further back in the American League playoff picture. At 35-43, Toronto is in last place in the American League East and 7.5 games back in the AL wild card picture as well.

After making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Toronto looks increasingly like sellers at the looming trade deadline. If they do sell, they could potentially break up the core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, two pieces that were supposed to yield the Jays a championship.

Bichette is currently on the injured list but is due back today while Guerrero Jr. is hitting .286. In addition to that, he's got 10 homers and 36 RBI. He hit a massive blast in Monday's loss, sending a historic shot out of Fenway Park.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

VLAD

113.1 MPH
471 FT

tied for the Blue Jays’ 2nd-longest HR under Statcast (2015), behind only 474 ft from Justin Smoak on 7/1/15

tied w/:
6/25/18 Randal Grichuk
7/20/16 Edwin Encarnación

If the Jays are going to trade Guerrero Jr., it's good timing for him to get hot. He could help several contenders around baseball including the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.

A lifetime, .280 hitter, Guerrero Jr. has 140 homers and 440 RBI. He is a three-time All-Star and a home run derby champion.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History