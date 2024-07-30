Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Personal History While Hitting Career Milestone
The Toronto Blue Jays split a doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, losing game one 11-5 before winning game two 8-4.
Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put together a great day overall, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in game one and then going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in game two.
The home run in game one represented some personal history for Guerrero Jr. on multiple fronts, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Vlad!
This pitch was 3.83 feet above the ground, the highest pitch he has homered off of in his career
And the 7th-highest by a Blue Jay under Statcast (since 2015)
Guerrero Jr. hit the milestone mark of 150 homers in a fashion that would have made his Hall of Fame father proud, as Vlad Sr. was known as a tremendous bad-ball hitter.
It's been a tear at the plate for Vlad Jr. lately as he's hitting .577 over his last seven games, .439 over his last 15 and .392 over his last 30. And he's done all of that in the face of extensive trade rumors, though he's reportedly said that he wants to stay in Toronto and would be willing to sign a contract extension to do it.
For the year, he's hitting .311 with 21 homers and 69 RBI. He's a .284 lifetime hitter with the 151 homers and has become one of the best hitters in the American League.
The Blue Jays and Orioles will play again on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. ET.
