Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes George Bell in Team History on Tuesday
The Toronto Blue Jays lost a 10-9 slugfest on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, losing after they led 6-1 in the first inning.
Toronto is now 67-73 on the season. They are in last place in the American League East. Though the Jays lost, and though they are just playing out the string, it's been an incredible season at the plate for first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The 25-year-old All-Star is hitting .328 with 28 homers, 91 RBI and a .965 OPS. He went 4-for-5 with a home run in the loss on Tuesday and has continued to make history over the last month and change.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Update) Most total bases - @BlueJays player in a 42-game span of a season:
135- Guerrero (Jul-Sep 2024 via a double, home run and 2 singles Tuesday)
131- George Bell (Apr-Jun 1987)
123- Jose Bautista (Jul-Aug 2010)
123- Guerrero (May-Jun 2021)
121- Carlos Delgado (May-Jul 2000)
Those are some of the most revered names in Blue Jays history, so to be on that list is quite an accomplishment for Guerrero Jr. - nevertheless being on it twice.
Guerrero Jr. is a .288 lifetime hitter with 158 homers and 495 RBI. He's got an OPS of .866.
The looming offseason will be very interesting for both Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays. He's heading into the final year of his contract in 2025 and the team reportedly will look to sign him long-term, but will he accept? He's reportedly interested in staying, but the money would obviously have to be right.
The Blue Jays play the Phillies again on Wednesday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. ET.
