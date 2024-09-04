Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes George Bell in Team History on Tuesday

(Update) Most total bases - @BlueJays player in a 42-game span of a season:

135- Guerrero (Jul-Sep 2024 via a double, home run and 2 singles Tuesday)

131- George Bell (Apr-Jun 1987)

123- Jose Bautista (Jul-Aug 2010)

123- Guerrero (May-Jun 2021)

121- Carlos Delgado (May-Jul 2000) https://t.co/Zvss13FIld