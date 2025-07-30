Trevor Story Creates Multiple Rounds of History on Wednesday For Boston Red Sox
With a second inning home run on Wednesday, Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story created multiple rounds of history.
It was his second home run in as many days as the Red Sox look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They entered play on Wednesday at 58-51 and in possession of the second wild card spot, a half game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald:
Trevor Story is just the 6th player (and second shortstop) in MLB history to have a 17 HR/17-for-17 SB season, joining:
Byron Buxton (2025)
Lawrence Butler (2024)
Trea Turner (2023)
Chase Utley (2009)
Kevin McReynolds (1988)
And he also created some unique team history:
According to @Stathead, Trevor Story is the first Red Sox player EVER to hit 17+ HR, 17+ doubles, and be perfect in 17+ stolen-base attempts in a single season.
And even without the doubles, his 17 HR/17-for-17 SB season is a first in franchise history.
Now 32 years old, Story is a 10-year veteran of the Colorado Rockies and Red Sox. A two-time All-Star, he now has 196 home runs for his career, including five seasons of 20 or more. He's a two-time Silver Slugger as well.
Signed to a six-year deal before the 2022 season, it hasn't worked out for Story in Boston until this year. Finally healthy, he's now played in 106 games. He had played in 94, 43 and 26 in each of the three previous campaigns.
The Red Sox will be off on Thursday before taking on the Houston Astros on Friday night at Fenway Park. The Astros currently lead the American League West.
