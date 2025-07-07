Trio of San Francisco Giants Pitchers Set to Make Franchise History as All-Stars
While the spotlight has been glued to the San Francisco Giants' lineup ever since they traded for Rafael Devers, their pitching staff just earned a historic dose of praise.
MLB announced the full list of reserves and pitchers who were selected to the American League and National League All-Star teams on Sunday, just over a week out from the midseason break. The Giants, who did not have any starters voted in by the fans, had three players honored this time around.
Starting pitchers Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, plus second-year reliever Randy Rodríguez, were all named All-Stars. Webb and Ray will each be making their second All-Star appearances, while Rodríguez is set to make his first.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks the second time in franchise history that the Giants have had at least three All-Star pitchers in a single season. The record still belongs to the 2011 squad, though, since they had four in Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum, Ryan Vogelsong and Brian Wilson.
Webb is enjoying a career year as MLB's most reliable workhorse, going 8-6 with a 2.62 ERA, 1.163 WHIP, 133 strikeouts and a 2.8 WAR. Ray's production isn't far behind, since he is 9-3 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.090 WHIP, 117 strikeouts and a 2.7 WAR.
Rodríguez is 3-1 with a 0.69 ERA, 0.769 WHIP, 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, one save and a 1.8 WAR across 39 relief appearances.
The 49-42 Giants have series coming up against the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers before the All-Star break.
