Tuesday's Boston Red Sox Game Was Among the Coldest in Franchise History
The Boston Red Sox lost again on Tuesday night, dropping their second straight contest against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
The final score was 6-1 and moves the Jays to a surprising 7-5 while dropping the Sox to 6-6. George Springer continued to put together a solid early-season showing, going 2-for-4 with a home run. Garrett Crochet suffered his first Red Sox loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits over 5.2 innings.
The game was notable, not just for the final score, but because of the temperature it was played at.
Per Tom Caron of NESN:
Per baseball reference, 35 degrees at 1st pitch is the 3rd coldest 1st pitch temperature recorded at a game at Fenway. 1 degree colder than the record.
And that's not factoring the wind chill. There's a Gale Warning in Boston until 11, and the current "feels like" temp is 25.
After some nice late March weather in the Northeast, the weather has turned frigid again and will remain chilly for the next few days. The high temperature in Boston on Wednesday is just 47 degrees and isn't projected to rise above 60 until next Tuesday.
The two teams will be back at it again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. It's game three of a three-game set as Kevin Gausman (TOR) pitches against Tanner Houck (BOS).
Gausman is 1-1 on the season with a 3.97 ERA while Houck is 0-1 with a 6.52. He made the All-Star team a season ago.
