Twin Brothers Make Iconic Baseball History as Trade Deadline Nears
Major league relievers Taylor and Tyler Rogers were both traded on Wednesday in the face of the looming trade deadline on Thursday.
Taylor was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the deal that sent Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Queen City. Tyler was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the brothers made some unique baseball history:
Taylor and Tyler Rogers are at least the 5th pair of brothers to be traded on the same day, joining:
Bill and Dick Conway (1886), Rick and Wes Ferrell (1937), Hank and Ed Sauer (1949) and Hal and Danny Breeden (1970)
Both the Conways and the Ferrells were traded together
Given that the Pirates are out of contention, there's a chance that Taylor could be traded again on Thursday. He's gone 2-2 this season with a 2.45 ERA, striking out 34 in 33 innings.
He's a 10-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Giants and Reds.
Tyler is 4-3 with an 1.80 ERA, striking out just 38 batters in 50.0 innings. He's appeared in 53 games. In addition to him, the Mets also acquired closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mets are 62-47 and coming off a season in which they advanced to the National League Championship Series. These big swings at the deadline, coupled with the offseason signing of Juan Soto, have the Mets thinking about winning the World Series for the first time since 1986.
They'll be off on Thursday but will host the Giants on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
