Veteran Lance Lynn Posts One of the Worst Starts in Recent St. Louis Cardinals History
Lance Lynn was fresh off a pair of quality starts and a major career milestone entering Saturday's showdown with the Washington Nationals.
The St. Louis Cardinals veteran didn't enjoy anywhere near that same level of success at Busch Stadium on Saturday.
Lynn, who just tossed his 1,000th career strikeout in a Cardinals uniform in his previous outing, got battered around by the Nationals' lineup from the jump. He gave up a leadoff home run to shortstop CJ Abrams in the bottom of the first inning, and catcher Keibert Ruiz made matters even worse with a three-run shot later that same frame.
Rookie outfielder James Wood blasted another three-run home run in the second, while second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. drove in two more runs on a single up the middle.
The Cardinals made it a 9-4 ballgame in the top of the third, only for Lynn to get rocked again in the bottom of the inning. Wood came through with a two-out, two-RBI double, and Lynn was finally yanked after walking designated hitter Jesse Winker.
Lynn made it just 2.2 innings, allowing nine hits, 11 runs, 10 earned runs, four walks and three home runs. His ERA exploded from 3.59 to 4.48, while his WHIP went from 1.300 to 1.406.
He was ultimately stuck with the loss as the Cardinals went on to fall 14-6.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Lynn became the first Cardinals pitcher in 24 years to allow 11 or more runs in a start of 3.0 innings or fewer. Darryl Kile was the last to achieve the unsavory feat, doing so on April 13, 2000.
The 37-year-old right hander had gone at least 4.0 innings in each of his 17 starts prior to Saturday.
Lynn isn't projected to make another start until the Cardinals open their series with the Chicago Cubs next Friday. He will then get some time off during the All-Star break, giving him even more distance from his dud against the Nationals.
