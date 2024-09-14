Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hits Major Milestone to Make Toronto Blue Jays History on Saturday
The historic season for Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.
Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. The RBI was the 500th of his career, making him the youngest Blue Jays player ever to accomplish that feat.
An All-Star again this year, Guerrero Jr. is also going to finish in the top-ten of American League MVP voting. He's hitting .320 with 28 homers, 96 RBI and a .939 OPS.
His season is even more impressive considering that the lineup protection around him has cratered. Bo Bichette has played just 80 games and is hitting .222 this season with four homers. George Springer is hitting just .219 and Justin Turner was traded to the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline.
The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. is a lifetime .287 hitter with 158 home runs. He's heading into a contract year in 2025, so it will be interesting to see how the Jays handle things moving forward. Will they look to extend him this offseason? Could they trade him? Could they just let things play out in 2025 and see what happens afterwards? All three are options on the table.
Jose Berrios dominated on the mound in the win, tossing 7.0 innings of two-hit ball. He gave up one earned run. He struck out four while walking two. Berrios is now 16-9 this year with a 3.44 ERA.
The Blue Jays and Cardinals will play again on Sunday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.