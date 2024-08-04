Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Does Something No Toronto Blue Jays Player in History Has Done

Highest OPS by a @BlueJays player in a 16-game span of a season:

1.721- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Jul 14-present)

1.694- Carlos Delgado (May-Jun 2000)

1.662- Jose Bautista (Apr-May 2011)

1.597- John Olerud (May-Jun 1993)

1.556- Delgado (Sep 2002)

1.547- Josh Donaldson (Jul-Aug 2017) pic.twitter.com/xYjD234K7V