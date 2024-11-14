Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Joined Rare Toronto Blue Jays History in Great 2024 Season
Earlier this week, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his second career Silver Slugger Award. Guerrero Jr. put together an awesome 2024 campaign, hitting .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. The .323 average was second in the American League, behind only Bobby Witt Jr., who won the batting title.
In addition to winning another Silver Slugger Award, Guerrero Jr. also joined some great team history with his stellar year. Per the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. is one of just eight players to have multiple seasons of 30 or more homers and 100 or more RBI.
He joins George Bell, Joe Carter, Shawn Green, Carlos Delgado, Vernon Wells, Jose Bautista, and Edwin Encarnacion on that list.
What's even more impressive about Guerrero Jr.'s season is that he did it without his usual lineup protection. The Jays' lineup was supposed to be the strength of the group, but Bo Bichette slumped to a .225 average in 82 games and failed to provide adequate support. Furthermore, George Springer really struggled to get going and Daulton Varsho hit just .218.
The Blue Jays traded away Justin Turner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the trade deadline as well. The lack of productivity is one of the reasons why the Jays are so invested in Juan Soto this offseason.
Guerrero Jr. is a six-year veteran who's spent his entire career with the Blue Jays. Lifetime, he's a .288 hitter with 160 home runs and 507 RBI. He has made the All-Star team in four consecutive seasons and is very likely to finish in the Top-10 of MVP voting this year.
