Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Multiple Rounds of History with All-Star Game Starting Nod
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the starter at first base for the American League All-Star team on Wednesday night, and he's now put himself in the middle of multiple unique categories in history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
This will be Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 4th All-Star Game start, all at 1B
All other players in Blue Jays history have 3 ASG starts at 1B combined (2017 Justin Smoak, 2003 Carlos Delgado, 1993 John Olerud)
And this one:
Vladimir Guerrero Sr. + Jr. are the first father-son duo to each be All-Stars at least 5 times
h/t @EliasSports
Now 26 years old, the younger Guerrero is hitting .278 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs this season for the Jays, who have moved into a tie for the American League East lead as of Thursday. A career .287 hitter, he recently signed a $500 million extension. In addition to his five All-Star berths, he's a Gold Glover and a two-time Silver Slugger.
The elder Guerrero played 16 years with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. A Hall of Famer, he made nine All-Star Games and won eight Silver Sluggers. He also won an MVP Award.
Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will be back in action on Thursday night when they host the Yankees at 7:07 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt will take the mound for Toronto while Clarke Schmidt goes for New York.
Schmidt is 4-4 on the season, while Bassitt is 7-4.
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PIRATES ROLLING: The Pirates, who are in last place in the National League Central, have won six straight games. They've done something not seen since 1884 in baseball history. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: