Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Toronto Blue Jays History with Latest Base Knocks
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made some team history on Friday night as the Jays beat the A's 7-6 in West Sacramento, Calif.
Per Foul Territory TV on social media:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. becomes the youngest player in Blue Jays history to reach 1,000 career hits!
(Via: @BlueJays)
He actually went 2-for-4 in the win, giving him 1,001 career hits. He's also hitting .279 with an .823 OPS. The Blue Jays have soared of late, moving to 55-39 and taking over first place in the American League East.
A seven-year veteran of the Blue Jays, Guerrero has been one of the best hitters in the big leagues since he arrived in 2019.
He's a .287 lifetime hitter with 172 home runs. He has 12 this season to go with 46 RBIs.
An All-Star again this season, he now has five All-Star appearances under his belt. Guerrero has also won a Gold Glove and two Silver Sluggers. He has two finishes in the Top-10 for American League MVP.
The Blue Jays will play the penultimate game before the All-Star break on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 10:05 p.m. ET.
Veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman will take the ball for Toronto, and he enters play with a 6-6 record and a 4.13 ERA. Jacob Lopez, who has pitched well for the A's, will toe the rubber. He brings in a 2-5 record, but a respectable 4.26 ERA.
The A's are 39-57, which is in last place in the American League West.
