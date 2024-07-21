Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves to Top of Yet Another List in Blue Jays History

Most career 3+ hit games by age 25 or younger - @BlueJays franchise history:

55- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Thanks to a home run and 2 singles in a 7-3 defeat to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon)

55- Tony Fernandez

48- Bo Bichette

42- Vernon Wells

39- John Olerud

38- Alfredo Griffin