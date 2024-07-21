Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves to Top of Yet Another List in Blue Jays History
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Saturday afternoon but you can't blame Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the defeat.
The 25-year-old went 3-for-4 with another home run, giving him 16 for the year. Even despite trade rumors, Guerrero Jr. has continued to put up numbers this season, raising his average to .293 and his OPS to .834. He's also doing this now without Bo Bichette, who was just placed on the injured list with lingering problems.
Guerrero Jr. is also re-writing the history books in Jays franchise history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career 3+ hit games by age 25 or younger - @BlueJays franchise history:
55- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Thanks to a home run and 2 singles in a 7-3 defeat to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon)
55- Tony Fernandez
48- Bo Bichette
42- Vernon Wells
39- John Olerud
38- Alfredo Griffin
Unless he unexpectedly gets traded ASAP, Guerrero Jr. should break that record with ease over the second half of the season. In addition to his average and his 16 homers, Guerrero Jr. has 59 RBI this year. He was just named to another American League All-Star Game earlier this week, giving him four appearances in the Mid-summer Classic.
The Blue Jays will take on the Tigers again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. The Jays enter play at 44-54 while the Tigers are 49-50. Keider Montero takes the ball for Detroit. He's 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA.
Kevin Gausman pitches for the Jays. He's 7-8 with a 4.50 ERA.
