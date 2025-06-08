Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves Up Another Prestigious List in Toronto Blue Jays History
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 on Saturday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 at Target Field.
With the win, the Blue Jays are 35-29 and in second place in the American League East. The Twins are 34-30 and in second place in the American League Central. With Guerrero's performance, he also moved up an impressive list in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career total bases with the #BlueJays franchise:
2786- Carlos Delgado
2597- Vernon Wells
2210- Jose Bautista
2201- George Bell
2198- Tony Fernandez
1934- Joe Carter
1904- Edwin Encarnacion
1673- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via 2 singles in today's win vs MIN)
1672- Jesse Barfield
Signed to a $500 million extension earlier this season, Guerrero is hitting .276 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs. He's carrying a .382 on-base percentage and an .804 OPS, solidifying himself as one of the best right-handed hitters in the sport yet again.
Given that he's under contract for 14 more years (starting in 2026), Guerrero will have a long runway to move to the top of this list and prove himself to be the best Blue Jays' hitter in team history.
Toronto will take on the Twins again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Bowden Francis will pitch for Toronto while Joe Ryan will go for the Twins.
Francis has struggled this season, going 2-7 with a 5.84 ERA thus far. Ryan has been far better, going 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA.
The Jays will play the Cardinals in a new series on Monday.
