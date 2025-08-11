Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Former MVP, Batting Champion in History

(Related) Most extra base hits - (Primary) 1st baseman in the AL within their first 7 career seasons:

460- Hal Trosky

450- Mark Teixeira

445- Jose Abreu

441- Frank Thomas

439- Hank Greenberg

424- Lou Gehrig

422- Jason Giambi

421- Eddie Murray

390- Guerrero Jr.

389- Don Mattingly https://t.co/cV1CiAsLpB