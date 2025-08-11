Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Former MVP, Batting Champion in History
The Toronto Blue Jays toppled the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in a possible World Series preview.
The win moved Toronto to 69-50 and puts them at four games ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put together a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. The home run was his 19th of the season and also helped him pass a former MVP in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most extra base hits - (Primary) 1st baseman in the AL within their first 7 career seasons:
460- Hal Trosky
450- Mark Teixeira
445- Jose Abreu
441- Frank Thomas
439- Hank Greenberg
424- Lou Gehrig
422- Jason Giambi
421- Eddie Murray
390- Guerrero Jr.
389- Don Mattingly
Donnie Baseball
Passing Mattingly is no small feat, as he was one of the best hitters of the 1980s and early 1990s. A 14-year veteran of the New York Yankees, he was a career .307 hitter with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs. He led the American League in hits twice and led the majors in doubles three times. The American League MVP in 1985, he was a six-time All-Star and a batting champion. He also won three Silver Slugger Awards and nine Gold Gloves.
Vlad Jr.
The 26-year-old Guerrero, who signed a $500 million deal earlier this season, is now hitting .296 with the 19 home runs, 64 RBIs and five stolen bases. He's a career .289 hitter with an .866 OPS.
He's already a five-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
The connection
The two can now have a good laugh about this one if they want to, considering that Mattingly is the bench coach for the Jays now. He previously served as the manager of the Dodgers and the Miami Marlins.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
TYING TED WILLIAMS: Shohei Ohtani just tied one of the greatest hitters ever in baseball history, but how? CLICK HERE:
THE MORTON EXPRESS: Charlie Morton just tied Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz in some wild baseball history, striking out seven consecutive batters at the age of 41. CLICK HERE: