Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Franchise Legend in Toronto Blue Jays History Books
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night by a score of 6-1 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Toronto got an excellent start from right-hander Kevin Gausman in the win, as he went 7.0 shutout innings. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five. He moved to 11-8 with the performance and lowered his season ERA to 4.20.
Offensively, Toronto was led by the rookie Will Wagner, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Spencer Horwitz each had home runs as well.
For Guerrero Jr., the home run was his only hit of the night, but it moved him past franchise legend Jose Bautista in team history on this impressive list.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most total bases by a player in a 25-game span of a season:
90- Guerrero Jr. (July 14-present)
87- Jose Bautista (Apr-May 2011)
85- Edwin Encarnacion (May-June 2014)
84- Three occurrences tied
Bautista is one of the best sluggers in franchise history and is in the team's "Level of Excellence," so to pass him on any list is an accomplishment and points to how good that Guerrero Jr. has been since the month of July began.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .448 over his last 15 games and .395 over his last 30. For the year, he now has 24 homers and 77 RBI. He's carrying a .939 OPS and earned another All-Star appearance this year. While Aaron Judge (NYY) and Bobby Witt Jr (KC) are the favorites, he's likely to earn MVP votes by season's end.
The Blue Jays and Angels will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET.
