Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes New York Yankees Legend in American League History

(Related update) Most total bases in the AL - (Primary) 1st baseman within their first 7 career seasons:

2007- Eddie Murray

1989- Hal Trosky

1970- Frank Thomas

1969- Jose Abreu

1868- Mark Teixeira

1851- Jason Giambi

1795- Guerrero (Via his RBI double tonight)

1793- Don Mattingly