Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes New York Yankees Legend in American League History
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a 4-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre, falling to 70-51 on the season. Despite the loss, the Jays still lead the American League East, and they have a 0.5 game lead on the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League.
It was a listless day for the Toronto offense, but superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, one of only two hits for the team.
His double also moved him past Yankees' legend Don Mattingly in some American League history, per @StatsCentre:
(Related update) Most total bases in the AL - (Primary) 1st baseman within their first 7 career seasons:
2007- Eddie Murray
1989- Hal Trosky
1970- Frank Thomas
1969- Jose Abreu
1868- Mark Teixeira
1851- Jason Giambi
1795- Guerrero (Via his RBI double tonight)
1793- Don Mattingly
Passing Mattingly is no small feat, as he was one of the best hitters of the 1980s and early 1990s. A 14-year veteran of the New York Yankees, he was a career .307 hitter with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs. He led the American League in hits twice and led the majors in doubles three times. The American League MVP in 1985, he was a six-time All-Star and a batting champion. He also won three Silver Slugger Awards and nine Gold Gloves.
Guerrero is hitting .299 this season with a .398 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 65 RBIs while carrying an OPS+ of 145.
The Jays and Cubs will play again on Thursday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. ET.
