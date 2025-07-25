Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ties Team Legend in Franchise History as Blue Jays Continue to Roll

Most career multi-hit, multi-RBI games by a player with the @BlueJays franchise:

180- Carlos Delgado

147- Vernon Wells

114- Joe Carter

109- George Bell

107- Lloyd Moseby

103- Edwin Encarnacion

101- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via tonight's double, 2 singles & 2 RBI)

101- Jose Bautista