Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ties Team Legend in Franchise History as Blue Jays Continue to Roll
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday night, assuming the best record in the American League at 61-42.
The Tigers, who previously had that distinction, have now lost 10 of 11 to drop to 60-44.
Eric Lauer continued his excellent season on the mound, earning the win by going eight strong innings and giving up just one earned run. He walked none and struck out six, lowering his ERA to 2.61. He's now 6-2.
Offensively, Toronto had 15 hits in the win, with Nathan Lukes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner registering multi-hit efforts. Guerrero went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and he also tied a franchise legend in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career multi-hit, multi-RBI games by a player with the @BlueJays franchise:
180- Carlos Delgado
147- Vernon Wells
114- Joe Carter
109- George Bell
107- Lloyd Moseby
103- Edwin Encarnacion
101- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via tonight's double, 2 singles & 2 RBI)
101- Jose Bautista
Bautista, who is in the team's Ring of Honor, is one of the most beloved players in Jays history. A 15-year veteran, he spent parts of 10 seasons in Toronto, hitting 288 homers in a Jays uniform. He also made six All-Star Games and helped lead the Jays to the American League Championship Series in both 2015 and 2016.
The Jays and Tigers will be back at it again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Jose Berrios will pitch against youngster Keider Montero.
Berrios is 6-4.
