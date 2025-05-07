Washington Nationals Bullpen on Pace to Post Worst Season in Modern MLB History
The Washington Nationals' bullpen is putting together a historic season, but not one worth bragging about.
Michael Soroka returned from a five-week absence to start for the Nationals on Wednesday, opening up his outing with 5.0 scoreless innings. He loaded the bases and gave up a three-run double in the sixth, though, ultimately getting pulled in favor of Jorge López.
Things went from bad to worse when López gave up two singles, a walk and a wild pitch. That gave the Guardians a 5-3 lead, which grew to an 8-3 advantage once Andrew Chafin relieved López. While Cole Henry held Cleveland off the board the rest of the afternoon, Washington still lost 8-6.
It was nothing new for the Nationals' bullpen, which has routinely let down their rotation and lineup alike in 2025.
Entering Wednesday, the Nationals' bullpen had combined for a 7.16 ERA on the season. Following their showing in the series finale against the Guardians, that figure climbed to 7.22.
As noted by Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman, the worst bullpen ERA since MLB was integrated in 1947 is the 7.06 mark the Philadelphia Phillies posted in 2020. The 1950 St. Louis Browns' bullpen 6.86 ERA is the highest in a non-shortened season, followed by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' 6.16 bullpen ERA in 2007.
The Nationals have company at the bottom of the historic list, as the Los Angeles Angels entered Wednesday with a 6.95 bullpen ERA through their first 34 games of the 2025 season.
Washington's latest implosion dropped the club to 17-21 on the season. Thursday is an off day for the Nationals, while Friday marks the start of a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
