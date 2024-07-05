Washington Nationals' Jake Irvin Joins Max Scherzer in Team History with Stellar Outing
The Washington Nationals shut out the New York Mets on July 4, winning 1-0 in the Nation's Capital. With the win, the Nationals are now 41-46 and remain in fourth place in the National League East.
The Mets, after a run of strong play recently, are back under .500 at 42-43 on the year. The lone run in the game was scored in the eighth inning on a go-ahead home run by Jesse Winker but the real story of the game was the strong starting pitching of Nats' righty Jake Irvin.
Irvin went 8.0 innings, allowing no runs on just one hit. He walked one and struck out eight. He's now 7-6 with a 2.80 ERA and is making his case for his first All-Star Game appearance.
Furthermore, he joined Nationals' legend and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in team history. Per the Nationals PR team:
Irvin has pitched three games this season of 6.0 innings or more while allowing one hit or less, matching Max Scherzer in 2015 for the most such games in a season in Nationals history (2005-pres.)
The 27-year-old Irvin is in his second major league season after debuting in 2023. He's 10-13 lifetime with a 3.77 ERA. Irvin was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of the University of Oklahoma.
The Nationals will be back in action on Friday night when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in Washington. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Sonny Gray (STL) pitches against veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (WAS).
