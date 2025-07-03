Washington Nationals' James Wood Will Seek Home Run Derby History
On Thursday, Washington Nationals youngster James Wood confirmed that he will participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star festivities later this month.
He is the third participant to confirm, following Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Wood will also look to make some Home Run Derby history:
JAMES WOOD!!!
He will look to be the youngest HR Derby winner
He’s 22! Will be 22 years & 300 days on Derby day
Youngest HR Derby winners:
1993 Juan Gonzalez: 23 y, 265 d
2022 Juan Soto: 23 y, 266 d
The 22-year-old has put together an incredible season for the Nationals, hitting .283 to this point with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. A former second-round pick of the San Diego Padres, he was traded to the Nationals in the 2022 deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.
He made his major league debut last July and is a .274 career hitter through 165 games. Though the Nationals are just 36-50, the future looks bright with Wood and CJ Abrams, who was also acquired in that Soto trade.
The Nationals will be back in action on Thursday night against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Jake Irvin takes the mound.
Washington will have a quick turnaround, as they'll host the Boston Red Sox on Friday morning for the July 4 holiday. First pitch from the nation's capital is set for 11:05 a.m. ET.
