Washington Nationals Make Woeful Baseball History in Loss to Red Sox on Sunday
The Washington Nationals lost to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday by a score of 3-2 at Fenway Park. With consecutive losses to Boston, the Nationals fell to under .500 at 19-20 and lost the series.
While the final score was close, the Nationals have to be wondering what would have happened had they not committed so many self-inflicted errors. The Nats had two runners caught stealing, another runner picked off first base and dropped a routine pop fly in center field.
In fact, the performance was so subpar that the Nats were on the wrong end of some baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
today’s Red Sox/Nationals game was the first game to have the first overall out of the game AND the final out both be CS by same team, in at least the expansion era (1961)
h/t @EliasSports
C.J. Abrams was caught stealing for the first out of the game while Jacob Young was caught stealing for the final out of the game. The Nationals have made history in the early part of the season for their running prowess, but clearly it didn't pay off for them on Sunday.
The Nationals won't have much time to stew on this result, as they'll travel to Chicago to take on the suddenly-surging White Sox on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Trevor Williams (WAS) pitches against Chris Flexen (CWS).
Williams is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA while Flexen is 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA.
The Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
