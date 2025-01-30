Washington Nationals New First Baseman in Surprising Group of Recent History
Earlier this offseason, the Washington Nationals acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
Lowe's acquisition represented yet another piece of movement on the first base front this winter.
Lowe, Christian Walker, Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Josh Naylor, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt have all changed teams. Veterans like Anthony Rizzo and Justin Turner are still on the market, as is slugger Pete Alonso.
The 29-year-old Lowe is a six-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays and Rangers. He helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023 and won a Gold Glove Award that year. He also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022. He's a career .272 hitter.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's also in a very strong group of recent baseball history.
.355+ OBP in each of last 4 seasons, min 400 PA each year:
Nathaniel Lowe
Freddie Freeman
Juan Soto
Bryce Harper
Shohei Ohtani
Aaron Judge
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Lowe recently checked in at No. 9 on the MLB Network's list of Top 10 first basemen. He's looking to bring some additional pop to a young Nationals lineup that features top prospects like James Wood and Dylan Crews.
The Nationals also have shortstop CJ Abrams and catcher Keibert Ruiz, who are former top prospects.
Washington is coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League East. While they figure to be improved in 2025, they do play in arguably the toughest division in baseball, complete with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
