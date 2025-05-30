Washington Nationals Outfielder James Wood Stands Alone in MLB History Books
James Wood, just 11 months into his MLB career, is doing his best to silence any doubters before they can even get a word in.
The Washington Nationals outfielder hit .264 with a .781 OPS in 2024, recording nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a 1.1 WAR across 79 games. The 22-year-old is riding even higher in 2025, batting .288 with 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, nine stolen bases, a .955 OPS and a 2.5 WAR through 56 games.
According to Codify, Wood is the only player in MLB history to record at least 15 home runs and nine steals with an on-base percentage of .380 or higher in his team's first 56 games of a season before turning 23 years old.
Wood became one of the top prospects in the Nationals' farm system the moment he came over from the San Diego Padres in 2022's blockbuster trade in 2022. He hit .302 with a .941 OPS in 283 minor league games before getting promoted to the majors.
Washington has won three of its last four series, thanks in part to Wood's breakout bat. He and his Nationals teammates will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
