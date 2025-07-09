Nationals' James Wood, Rays' Junior Caminero Eying History at MLB Home Run Derby

James Wood will be 22 years & 300 days on Derby day

Junior Caminero will be 22y & 9d



This is the second Derby with 2 participants under 23, joining 2019 Vlad Jr. & Acuna



Nobody has won it before turning 23



Youngest HR Derby winners:



1993 Juan Gonzalez: 23 y, 265 d

2022 Juan…