Nationals' James Wood, Rays' Junior Caminero Eying History at MLB Home Run Derby
The field of competitors at the 2025 Home Run Derby isn't complete just yet, but it is already shaping up to be a historic group of sluggers.
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero entered the fray Wednesday, joining Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood and Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. Caminero, who turned 22 years old on Saturday, narrowly beat out Wood – also 22 – as the youngest member of the group.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this will mark the second Home Run Derby ever to include multiple players under the age of 23. Acuña and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. established the club in 2019.
The youngest winner ever is Juan Gonzalez, who earned the crown at 23 years and 265 years of age in 1993. Juan Soto was one day older when he won the Home Run Derby in 2022.
So if either Caminero or Wood win, they would be the youngest champion in Home Run Derby history.
There are two more spots up for grabs, so perhaps the collection of talent will break even more records next Monday in Atlanta. One thing is for sure, though – the next generation of baseball's biggest stars will be taking center stage at Truist Park.
