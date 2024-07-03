Washington Nationals Rookie DJ Herz Joins Stephen Strasburg in MLB History Books
DJ Herz has had an up-and-down first few weeks with the Washington Nationals, but his performance against the New York Mets on Tuesday was certainly one of the highs.
Herz made his sixth MLB start on Tuesday, going 5.2 innings deep against a divisional foe. He allowed one earned run and five hits, racking up 10 strikeouts without walking a single batter.
This isn't the first time Herz has dealt a gem since getting called up for his MLB debut earlier this month, either. He tossed 6.0 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins on June 15, giving up just one hit. He didn't walk anyone in that game either, on top of striking out 13.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Herz is now one of two MLB pitchers since at least 1901 to have two 10-strikeout, zero-walk performances in their first six career outings. The only other player to achieve the feat before Herz was Stephen Strasburg, who did it with the Nationals back in 2010.
Herz joining Strasburg in the baseball history books is a promising sign for a young lefty who was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Nationals' farm system. In 83 career appearances in the minors – all of which were starts – Herz went 13-16 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Through six MLB appearances, the 23-year-old is 1-2 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Herz's two gems have shown his ceiling, but he has a 7.63 ERA across his other four outings. If he can find a middle ground, or continuing emulating Strasburg's greatest successes, the Nationals may have another building block for their future rotation.
The Nationals and Mets are currently tied 2-2 in the ninth inning.
