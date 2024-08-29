Washington Nationals Rookie Made Team History with First Home Run on Wednesday
Washington Nationals rookie outfielder Dylan Crews hit his first career home run on Wednesday night as the Nats beat the New York Yankees 5-2.
Crews's first home run was actually a leadoff shot in the bottom of the first inning. It came off Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon.
With the blast, Crews joined a rare group in franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
leadoff HR for first career HR, Nationals/Expos franchise history:
Today Dylan Crews
6/3/12 Steve Lombardozzi
8/24/95 F.P. Santangelo
5/7/90 Delino DeShields
10/3/85 Fred Manrique
6/30/85 Mitch Webster
9/8/75 Jerry White
5/11/71 Boots Day
This was just the third game for Crews, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was called up on Monday. He went 2-for-4 on the night and is hitting .364 (4-for-11) in that limited action.
He helped LSU win a national title last season alongside Paul Skenes and is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the game. He is only behind Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles) and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays).
The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:
Crews thrust himself into the conversation as the top talent in the 2023 Draft on the strength of his improved plate discipline in college, rarely going outside the zone while teeing off on the pitches he could drive (particularly fastballs). He struggled a little more with offspeed stuff on the pro side, but his ability to adjust during his time as LSU speaks well to his chances of improvement in his first full season and beyond. Batting from a well-coiled right-handed stance, Crews packs at least plus power in his 6-foot frame.
He was hitting .270 this year between Double-A and Triple-A. He had a .342 on-base percentage, hitting 13 homers and bringing in 68 over 100 minor league games.
With Crews and James Wood, the Nationals are looking to get over the sting of losing Bryce Harper and Juan Soto in recent years.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.