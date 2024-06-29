WATCH: Yandy Diaz Makes Rays History With 20-Game Hitting Streak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Since the Tampa Bay Rays franchise started in 1998, not a single player has had a hitting streak of 20 games or longer. But that all changed Friday night.
Despite a bit of confusion during the at-bat, first baseman Yandy Diaz ripped a single into center field in the third inning against the Washington Nationals. He has now hit safely in 20 straight games, breaking Jason Bartlett's record of 19 games set in 2009.
The Rays were the last franchise to ever have a 20-game hitting streak. That mark now belongs to Diaz, the 2023 American League batting champ.
The pitch before the big hit, Díaz actually thought he had walked, but it was only ball three. He put his shin guard back on and ripped a fastball from Mitchell Parker into center with an exit velocity of 109.4 mph.
“It was a beautiful feeling,” Díaz said through interpreter Manny Navarro. “You always want to break some records, and when you break a record like that, you've got to celebrate it.”
Diaz got off to a slow start this season, but he's been tearing it up this month. He's also reached safely in 29 games in a row. He is hitting .360 with three homers, three doubles and 11 RBIs during the streak. It's the second-longest active streak in baseball, behind only Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds, who has reached safely in 24 games.
https://x.com/Ry_Bass/status/1806835760747905232
“Congrats to him. That's pretty awesome,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That's pretty special to do something, be kind of by yourself in Rays history. Certainly, congrats to Jason Bartlett. We're all pretty pumped for Yandy. I'm really, really impressed with what he's doing, and hopefully it continues.”
With a two-hit game against the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, Díaz matched the 19-game streak Bartlett put together with the Rays from May 15-June 25, 2009. The Rays were the only Major League franchise that had not seen a player record a hitting streak of at least 20 games, but the reigning American League batting champion changed that Friday night.
“He's incredible. He truly is,” said starter Zach Eflin, who struck out six over six scoreless innings to pick up his first win since May 13. “And not only is he a great baseball player, but he's a great person, so it's easy to root for something like that.”
Díaz did have one streak end on Friday. He had driven in a run in eight straight games, which tied a team record, but didn't have an RBI in the 3-1 Rays win. The Rays and Nationals play again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.