Wednesday Was the Best Day For Left-Handed Pitching in Baseball History
Wednesday was the day of the left-handed pitcher, as southpaws made collective baseball history around the majors.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Left-handed pitchers earned the win in 10 of the 12 MLB games on Wednesday (83.3%).
That's the highest percentage of games won by lefties on any single day with at least 10 games in the modern era.
- Garrett Crochet helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners, 3-1, moving to 7-4 on the season.
- Ranger Suarez earned the win for the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins. He's now 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and is looking like an All-Star.
- Eric Lauer earned a win for the red-hot Blue Jays, who moved to 40-33 with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The game was called after just six innings but Nick Lodolo led the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Minnesota Twins, 4-2. Lodolo is now 5-5.
- Chris Sale dominated for the Atlanta Braves as they shut out the New York Mets 5-0. Sale, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, is now 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA.
- Mason Montgomery earned the win in relief for the Tampa Bay Rays as they rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8.
- Left-hander Kris Bubic helped the Kansas City Royals topple the Rangers 6-3. He's now 6-4 with a 2.12 ERA.
- Logan Allen helped the Guardians beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 at Oracle Park, spoiling Rafael Devers's second game in San Francisco.
- And Framber Valdez helped the Astros win again, beating the A's 11-4.
