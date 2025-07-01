Wilyer Abreu Joins Roger Maris in Baseball History Not Seen Since 1958
Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu joined an incredible list in baseball history on Monday night as the Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-6 at Fenway Park.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Wilyer Abreu is the 6th player to hit an inside-the-park home run AND a grand slam (separately) in a game, joining:
8/3/58 Roger Maris
7/4/39 Jim Tabor
8/4/30 Charlie Gehringer
7/4/1923 Everett Scott
6/5/1890 Jocko Fields
h/t @EliasSports.
Abreu went 2-for-5 with the two homers and five RBIs. He's now hitting .256 with 16 homers, 45 RBIs and four stolen bases. He joins Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder in a talented, but crowded outfield mix.
The situation has gotten a little less crowded in the wake of the Rafael Devers trade, as the designated hitter spot is now open more regularly, but it will be complicated again when Masataka Yoshida returns around the All-Star break.
The Red Sox are now 42-44 after the win, and they remain one of the more disappointing teams in baseball at this point. However, with Alex Bregman working back from injury, there is still hope that the Red Sox can rebound and make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Boston will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Reds again at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Red Sox will send youngster Richard Fitts to the mound against Reds' veteran Brady Singer.
Fitts has gone 0-3 thus far, while Singer is 7-6 with a 4.31.
