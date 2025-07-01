Wilyer Abreu Joins Roger Maris in Baseball History Not Seen Since 1958

Wilyer Abreu is the 6th player to hit an inside-the-park home run AND a grand slam (separately) in a game, joining:



8/3/58 Roger Maris

7/4/39 Jim Tabor

8/4/30 Charlie Gehringer

7/4/1923 Everett Scott

6/5/1890 Jocko Fields



h/t @EliasSports.