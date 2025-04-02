Winless Atlanta Braves on Wrong Side of Team History in Early Going of 2025
The Atlanta Braves lost again on Tuesday, this time dropping a 3-1 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's been a disastrous start for the Braves, who are 0-6 on the year.
A World Series hopeful, the Braves have also seen starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez go on the injured list and have seen Jurickson Profar get suspended 80 games for PED use.
The Braves certainly haven't been done any favors by the schedulers either. While not an excuse, they have played six straight road games to start the season, with both series being against playoff teams from a year ago. The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions and are favorites to repeat.
The main issue for the Braves has been the offense, which is reaching historically poor levels.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
The Atlanta Braves are batting .137. The last Braves team to bat that low over ANY span of 6 games was the 1942 Boston Braves.
The only consistent Braves starter hitting over .200 is Marcell Ozuna (.214).
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:38 p.m. ET. Bryce Elder will take the ball for Atlanta in the place of Lopez while Blake Snell gets on the mound for the Dodgers. He's a two-time Cy Young winner who is 1-0 this year with a 3.60 ERA in one start.
Regardless of Wednesday's outcome, the Braves will be happy to have an off-day on Thursday. They'll go home for their home opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday.
