With 100 Games to Go, Aaron Judge Is Part of Unreal Company in Baseball History
Aaron Judge went 3-for-5 with a double on Friday night as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6 at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, New York is 39-23 and in first place in the American League East while the Red Sox have fallen to 30-35, a disappointing fourth.
With 100 games left to go in the season, Judge is hitting .397 with 21 homers, 51 RBIs and five stolen bases. He's also in an unreal group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
highest batting average with 20+ HR in team’s first 62 games of season:
1925 Rogers Hornsby: .427
2025 Aaron Judge: .397
1927 Lou Gehrig: .394
1957 Mickey Mantle: .392
1930 Lou Gehrig: .392
Each one of those players is a Hall of Famer and Judge is certainly on a Hall of Fame track as well. A two-time MVP already at the age of 33, he's also on track to win his third version of the award this season. He's trying to become the first player since Ted Williams (1941) to hit .400 for a season. Williams hit .406.
In addition to Judge's offense, the Yankees got three hits and four RBIs from Jazz Chisholm Jr., and they got three RBIs from Anthony Volpe. Will Warren earned the win despite surrendering four earned runs and four walks over 5.1 innings.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:35 p.m. ET. It will be nationally televised on Fox as Garrett Crochet (SOX) pitches against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (NYY).
Crochet is 5-4 with a 1.98 ERA while Yarbrough has gone 3-0 with a 2.83.
