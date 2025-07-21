With Another Home Run, Shohei Ohtani Makes LA Dodgers History Through 100 Games
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost again on Sunday, falling 6-5 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.
It's the third straight loss for the Dodgers against Milwaukee in this series, and the sixth straight loss against them overall. Los Angeles is still in first place in the National League West at 58-42. As for the Brewers, at 59-40, they've won 10 straight games, and they've pulled into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead.
Even though the Dodgers lost, it was another solid day at the office for superstar Shohei Ohtani, who went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. The home run was his 34th of the year and helped him re-write the history books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 100 games, Dodgers history:
1955 Duke Snider: 35
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 34
2019 Cody Bellinger: 34
2000 Gary Sheffield: 34
The 34 home runs, coupled with 65 RBIs and a .275 average, have Ohtani in the mix to win his second straight National League MVP Award. His return to the mound should help his case as well, as he's thrown nine innings so far, striking out 10.
The Dodgers will look to rebound from this series on Monday night when they host the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani will take the mound as he continues to build up his pitch count. He'll be opposed by right-hander David Festa, who is 3-3 with a 5.25 ERA.
Minnesota enters play at 48-51.
