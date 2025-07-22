With Two-Home Run Game, Kansas City Royals Star Moves Up Prestigious List in History

(Related) Most career home runs hit by a (primary) catcher when playing in the American League (1901-):

376- Fisk

358- Berra

290- Perez

289- Parrish

281- Ivan Rodriguez

275- Jorge Posada

202- Bill Dickey

200- Bill Freehan

193- Jason Varitek

167- Elston Howard

165- A.J. Pierzynski https://t.co/oYFQbJAliG