With Two-Home Run Game, Kansas City Royals Star Moves Up Prestigious List in History
The Kansas City Royals routed the Chicago Cubs 12-4 on Monday night, moving to 49-52 on the season. In the win, catcher Salvador Perez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, and he also moved up a very prestigious list in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Most career home runs hit by a (primary) catcher when playing in the American League (1901-):
376- Fisk
358- Berra
290- Perez
289- Parrish
281- Ivan Rodriguez
275- Jorge Posada
202- Bill Dickey
200- Bill Freehan
193- Jason Varitek
167- Elston Howard
165- A.J. Pierzynski
The 35-year-old just continues to produce, as he's now hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. A 14-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals, and he's building a possible Hall of Fame resume.
A .266 lifetime hitter with 290 home runs, he's also a nine-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glover. A five-time Silver Slugger, he was also the MVP of the World Series in 2015. One of the good guys in the sport, he's also won the Clemente Award. Beyond Perez's performance, the Royals also got home runs from Jac Caglianone and John Rave.
Noah Cameron earned the win after giving up four earned runs in six innings. He moved to 4-4 and now owns an ERA of 2.61.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will pitch for the Cubs while 45-year-old Rich Hill makes his first start for the Royals. It will be his 14th major league team, tying an MLB record.
