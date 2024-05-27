Fastball

Yankees' Anthony Volpe Chasing Team Legend in History as Hitting Streak Continues

With his hitting streak now at 19 games and counting, New York Yankees' infielder Anthony Volpe is chasing one of the true Yankee legends.

Brady Farkas

May 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) slides into second for a double against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) slides into second for a double against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
When the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, shortstop Anthony Volpe will be looking to pull even closer in the battle for some illustrious team history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

longest hitting streaks at age 23 or younger, Yankees history:

June 27-July 21, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 22
July 23-Aug 12, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 21
May 7-pres., 2024 Anthony Volpe: 19** active

DiMaggio is in the Baseball Hall of Fame and owns the longest hitting streak (56 games) in baseball history, so to be lumped in with him is certainly a special accomplishment for Volpe. The 23-year-old, who was the Yankees' first-round pick in 2019, is certainly making an impact for New York. He hits in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, posting a .282 average heading into play on Tuesday. He also has six homers, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

He made his debut a season ago and took some lumps, hitting .209, but he showed real promise as well, winning a Gold Glove and stealing 24 bases.

The Yankees have the most wins in the American League at 37, and are currently positioned to have their best chance at winning a World Series since the 2009 season.

If they are able to accomplish that, they will need Volpe to continue being a major force at the top of the order.

The Yankees and Halos will begin their series in Anaheim on Tuesday at 9;38 p.m. ET. The Yankees just took two of three from the San Diego Padres.

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 