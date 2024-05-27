Yankees' Anthony Volpe Chasing Team Legend in History as Hitting Streak Continues
When the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, shortstop Anthony Volpe will be looking to pull even closer in the battle for some illustrious team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest hitting streaks at age 23 or younger, Yankees history:
June 27-July 21, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 22
July 23-Aug 12, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 21
May 7-pres., 2024 Anthony Volpe: 19** active
DiMaggio is in the Baseball Hall of Fame and owns the longest hitting streak (56 games) in baseball history, so to be lumped in with him is certainly a special accomplishment for Volpe. The 23-year-old, who was the Yankees' first-round pick in 2019, is certainly making an impact for New York. He hits in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, posting a .282 average heading into play on Tuesday. He also has six homers, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
He made his debut a season ago and took some lumps, hitting .209, but he showed real promise as well, winning a Gold Glove and stealing 24 bases.
The Yankees have the most wins in the American League at 37, and are currently positioned to have their best chance at winning a World Series since the 2009 season.
If they are able to accomplish that, they will need Volpe to continue being a major force at the top of the order.
The Yankees and Halos will begin their series in Anaheim on Tuesday at 9;38 p.m. ET. The Yankees just took two of three from the San Diego Padres.
