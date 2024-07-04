Yankees' Juan Soto Joins Incredible Baseball History with All-Star Streak
After being named an All-Star starter for the American League on Wednesday night, New York Yankees' star Juan Soto is in some very rare (and awesome) baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
players to make All-Star Game in 3 straight seasons with 3 different teams:
2022-24 Juan Soto
2013-15 Nelson Cruz
2005-07 Alfonso Soriano
2004-06 Paul Lo Duca
1993-95 Lee Smith
1976-78 Goose Gossage
1954-56 Jim Wilson
1948-50 Walker Cooper
1942-44 Bob Johnson
h/t + @EliasSports + @ssc627
Soto made the All-Star Game for the 2022 Washington Nationals and then was promptly traded to the San Diego Padres, who he represented in 2023. In his first year with the Yankees, Soto has made the team again by delivering a big first half while hitting ahead of Aaron Judge.
Soto is hitting an even .300 on the year with 20 homers and 61 RBI. He has a .997 OPS and pairs with Judge to make one of the best duos in all of baseball. Judge is also going to the All-Star Game. Together, they are hoping to also bring the Yankees their first World Series since 2009.
In a bit of a team slump right now, the Yankees have fallen to 2.0 games back in the American League East race. They trail the Baltimore Orioles.
The 25-year-old Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season and is setting himself up for the biggest payday in baseball history this side of Shohei Ohtani.
The Yankees will play the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET.
