Yankees' Juan Soto Joins Incredible Baseball History with All-Star Streak

players to make All-Star Game in 3 straight seasons with 3 different teams:



2022-24 Juan Soto

2013-15 Nelson Cruz

2005-07 Alfonso Soriano

2004-06 Paul Lo Duca

1993-95 Lee Smith

1976-78 Goose Gossage

1954-56 Jim Wilson

1948-50 Walker Cooper

1942-44 Bob Johnson



