Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Joined Ridiculous Baseball History with Powerful First Half

34+ HRs and 85+ RBI before the All-Star Game:

Mark McGwire (1998) - 37 HRs, 87 RBI

Luis Gonzalez (2001) - 35 HRs, 86 RBI

Chris Davis (2013) - 37 HRs, 93 RBI

Aaron Judge (2024) - 34 HRs, 85 RBI pic.twitter.com/CaH93uHSpj