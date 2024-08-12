Yordan Alvarez Hits Another Home Run to Move Further Up Houston Astros' History Books

Most career 25+ home run seasons in @astros franchise history (1962-present):

10- Jeff Bagwell

8- Lance Berkman

5- Yordan Alvarez (Thanks to a 5th inning solo shot earlier today in his team's 10-2 victory against the Red Sox)

4- Jim Wynn

4- Glenn Davis

3- Nine other players tied pic.twitter.com/j2qZKOi7OD