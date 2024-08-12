Fastball

Yordan Alvarez Hits Another Home Run to Move Further Up Houston Astros' History Books

The Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox, 10-2, on Sunday afternoon to keep the pace in the American League West race. In the win, slugger Yordan Alvarez popped his 25th home run of the season.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) bats against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on Aug 7.
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) bats against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on Aug 7. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros demolished the Boston Red Sox 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston. The win capped off a three-game sweep for the Astros, who are now 62-55 on the year. As a result of that, they are still in a virtual tie with the Seattle Mariners atop the American League West.

The Mariners have played two more games and are 63-56 overall.

Alex Bregman provided the big blast in this Astros win by popping a three-run homer, but Yordan Alvarez followed it up with a solo blast of his own.

For Alvarez, it was his 25th home run of the season, placing him even further up the team record books.

Per @StatsCentre:

Most career 25+ home run seasons in @Astros franchise history (1962-present):
10- Jeff Bagwell
8- Lance Berkman
5- Yordan Alvarez (Thanks to a 5th inning solo shot earlier today in his team's 10-2 victory against the Red Sox)
4- Jim Wynn
4- Glenn Davis
3- Nine other players tied

Perhaps the most intimidating hitter in all of baseball, Alvarez is hitting .307 this year with the 25 homers, 63 RBI and five stolen bases. He has a robust .956 OPS, which is just off his career pace average of .974.

In the sixth year of his career, Alvarez has already made three All-Star Games and helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series. He's a lifetime .297 hitter.

The Astros will be back in action on Monday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa Bay. First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

