Yordan Alvarez Hits Another Home Run to Move Further Up Houston Astros' History Books
The Houston Astros demolished the Boston Red Sox 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston. The win capped off a three-game sweep for the Astros, who are now 62-55 on the year. As a result of that, they are still in a virtual tie with the Seattle Mariners atop the American League West.
The Mariners have played two more games and are 63-56 overall.
Alex Bregman provided the big blast in this Astros win by popping a three-run homer, but Yordan Alvarez followed it up with a solo blast of his own.
For Alvarez, it was his 25th home run of the season, placing him even further up the team record books.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career 25+ home run seasons in @Astros franchise history (1962-present):
10- Jeff Bagwell
8- Lance Berkman
5- Yordan Alvarez (Thanks to a 5th inning solo shot earlier today in his team's 10-2 victory against the Red Sox)
4- Jim Wynn
4- Glenn Davis
3- Nine other players tied
Perhaps the most intimidating hitter in all of baseball, Alvarez is hitting .307 this year with the 25 homers, 63 RBI and five stolen bases. He has a robust .956 OPS, which is just off his career pace average of .974.
In the sixth year of his career, Alvarez has already made three All-Star Games and helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series. He's a lifetime .297 hitter.
The Astros will be back in action on Monday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa Bay. First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.