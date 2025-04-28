Yordan Alvarez Moves Up Impressive List in Houston Astros History with Sunday Blast
The Houston Astros got back over .500 on Sunday afternoon, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-3 at Kauffman Stadium.
With the win, the Astros are 14-13 entering play on Monday. They are in third place in the competitive American League West. The Royals dropped to 14-15 and are in third place in the American League Central.
In the win, Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was his third of the season and moved him up some impressive team history, per Francys Romero.
Yordan Álvarez reached 167 career home runs in MLB, passing Glenn Davis to move into 8th place on the Houston Astros’ all-time list.
One of the best sluggers in baseball over the last several years, Alvarez now has those 167 homers and 482 RBIs. He's hit 31 homers or more in each full season of his career (2021-2025), and he hit 27 in just 87 games in 2019. He was a major part of the Astros winning the World Series in 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
A career .295 hitter, Alvarez has slumped in the average department this season. He's hitting only .213 with a .312 on-base percentage.
The Astros are back in action on Monday night with a tough series against the Detroit Tigers. Detroit eliminated the Astros in the playoffs last season and is out to an 18-10 start this season.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Jack Flaherty (DET) pitches against Astros' right-hander Ronel Blanco.
