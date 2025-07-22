Fastball

Zack Wheeler Makes More Philadelphia Phillies History with Latest Outing

The Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox in wild fashion on Monday night, but before that? It was another masterful start from the All-Star.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Par on July 12.
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday night, winning in a wild way that hasn't happened in 54 years: Walk-off catcher's interference.

With the win, the Phillies are now 57-43 and they remain in first place in the National League East. The loss dropped the Red Sox to 54-48, but they remain in a tie for the second/third wild cards spot in the American League.

Before the craziness of the extra-inning win, the game featured another dominant start from right-hander Zack Wheeler. The All-Star went six innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits. He walked none and struck out 10, making organizational history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

This is Zack Wheeler’s fifth start with 10+ strikeouts and no walks this season, the most by a Phillies pitcher in a season in at least the last 125 seasons

His 12 such outings total with the Phillies are 2 more than any other Phillies pitcher in that span

The 35-year-old remains at the top of his game, as he's now 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA. In 20 starts, he's struck out 164 batters in 128.0 innings and owns a 0.88 WHIP.

An 11-year veteran of the New York Mets and Phillies, he is 112-73 lifetime. He is a three-time All-Star.

The Phillies and Red Sox will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Right-hander Richard Fitts will take the ball for Boston, while lefty Cristopher Sanchez pitches for the Phillies.

