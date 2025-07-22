Zack Wheeler Makes More Philadelphia Phillies History with Latest Outing
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday night, winning in a wild way that hasn't happened in 54 years: Walk-off catcher's interference.
With the win, the Phillies are now 57-43 and they remain in first place in the National League East. The loss dropped the Red Sox to 54-48, but they remain in a tie for the second/third wild cards spot in the American League.
Before the craziness of the extra-inning win, the game featured another dominant start from right-hander Zack Wheeler. The All-Star went six innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits. He walked none and struck out 10, making organizational history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is Zack Wheeler’s fifth start with 10+ strikeouts and no walks this season, the most by a Phillies pitcher in a season in at least the last 125 seasons
His 12 such outings total with the Phillies are 2 more than any other Phillies pitcher in that span
The 35-year-old remains at the top of his game, as he's now 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA. In 20 starts, he's struck out 164 batters in 128.0 innings and owns a 0.88 WHIP.
An 11-year veteran of the New York Mets and Phillies, he is 112-73 lifetime. He is a three-time All-Star.
The Phillies and Red Sox will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Right-hander Richard Fitts will take the ball for Boston, while lefty Cristopher Sanchez pitches for the Phillies.
