Zack Wheeler Makes Philadelphia Phillies History Not Seen in Last 125 Years
The Philadelphia Phillies continued their excellent season on Sunday afternoon by beating the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 at Citizens Bank Park.
With the win, Philadelphia improved to 53-37 as they continue to lead the National League East. The Reds are now 46-44 as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID 2020 season.
Zack Wheeler was the story of this game, tossing all nine innings for the Phillies. He gave up just one run on one hit, walking none and striking out 12. He moved himself to 9-3 on the year and lowered his ERA to 2.17.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he also made some unique organizational history.
Zack Wheeler is the first Phillies pitcher with 12+ strikeouts, 0 walks & 1 or 0 hits allowed in a game in at least the last 125 seasons
Wheeler is 35y & 37d old
Only pitchers to do this at an older age in span: Randy Johnson, R.A. Dickey
The Cy Young runner-up in the National League last season, Wheeler is looking like a challenger for the award once again, and he's looking like he'll be named to the National League All-Star team.
Offensively, the Phillies were led by Bryson Stott, who hit a home run in the eighth inning. Rookie Chase Burns started for the Reds, striking out seven over 4.2 innings.
The Phillies will kick off the final week before the All-Star break on Monday with a road contest at the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is 9:45 p.m. ET.
