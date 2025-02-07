Ronald Acuna Jr. Reportedly Says He's 75 Percent Healthy as Another Rehab Video Surfaces
There was another exciting update on the Ronald Acuna Jr. front on Thursday, as another video surfaced of him running as part of his recovery from a torn left ACL.
Furthermore, Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital said that Acuna says he's 75 percent right now. Now, this video only shows Acuna doing straight-line running, but it's encouraging to see him running so fluently. He's not expected to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup until June or so.
The National League MVP in 2023, Acuna hit just .250 in his 49 games last year before getting hurt. He had only four homers and 15 RBI.
The 2023 season was one of the best seasons we've ever seen though, as he hit 41 homers, drove in 106 runs and stole 73 bases. He's arguably the best leadoff hitter in all of baseball.
The Braves are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the National League East and advance to the playoffs, where they were beaten in the wild card round by the San Diego Padres. However, with an (eventually) healthy Acuna and Spencer Strider, the team should be primed to challenge the Dodgers in the National League. In addition to those two, the Braves also missed Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies for large portions of 2024. If they remain healthy, they can challenge the Dodgers even further.
The Braves report to spring training next week and we should get a better understanding of where things with Acuna stand then.
The regular season begins on March 27.
